Hyderabad: Woman found dead at her residence in Jubliee Hills

Hyderabad: A 44-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence located in Navodaya colony of Jubilee Hills on Monday, September 30.

The victim has been identified as Sadhya Rani, the wife of an RMP doctor.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the victim’s husband was at his clinic, and their two children were attending tuition classes. Upon returning, the children found their mother in a pool of blood and alerted neighbours.

The police arrived shortly after being informed, and preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was killed using a sharp weapon.

Further investigation is ongoing