Hyderabad: 29 yr old woman found murdered in Miyapur

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old woman named Bandi Spandana was discovered murdered in her apartment in Deepthisri Nagar, near Miyapur, on Monday.

Authorities believe she was struck on the head with a blunt object, resulting in her immediate death.

Spandana had previously worked at a private bank but had left her job a few months prior and was living at home with her mother, Namrutha.

On the day of the incident, Namrutha, who is employed as a teacher at a private school, left for work, leaving Spandana alone.

When she returned around 4 pm, she found her daughter lying in a pool of blood and immediately contacted the police.

The police investigators noted that the assailants locked the door from the outside after committing the crime and then fled the scene.

A murder case has been opened, and police are reviewing nearby CCTV footage for leads.

Special teams have been assigned to apprehend the suspects, the Miyapur police informed.