Hyderabad woman gets 1 year jail in 16-yr-old data theft case

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman has been sentenced to one year of imprisonment and fined Rs 25,000 for data theft and criminal breach of trust. The judgment comes 16 years after the case was first filed in 2009.

The accused has been identified as Anasuya Vemuri, a resident of New Nallakunta and former chief manager of editorial services at SIS Info Tech.

According to reports, Anasuya Vemuri was accused of retaining unauthorised access to sensitive company data, including intellectual property, digital content, and trade secrets, even after resigning in October 2005. She reportedly used the stolen data to start a rival business.

After a detailed trial, a local court in Nampally found the Hyderabad woman guilty under section 408 of the IPC and Sections 66-B and 43 read with Section 66 of the Information Technology Act. She was acquitted of charges under Section 420 IPC and Sections 65 and 72 of the IT Act due to insufficient evidence.

Two other accused persons in the case were also acquitted.

The court noted that Vemuri had a “culpable intent” and misused her access to the company’s database for dishonest gains. Testimonies from key witnesses, including the complainant, former colleagues, and investigating officers, were found to be reliable and consistent.





