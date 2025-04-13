Telangana: Woman sentenced to death for killing infant in ‘human sacrifice’

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old housewife was sentenced to death by a local court in Suryapet for killing her seven-month-old daughter in 2021 as a form of ‘human sacrifice’ to allegedly rid herself of sarpa dosham, which is an astrological belief said to bring hardships in life.

The accused has been identified as B Bharathi alias Lasya.

According to reports, the incident occurred on April 15, 2021, at the couple’s residence in Mekalapati Thanda in Mothey Mandal, Suryapet district. During a special puja in her bedroom, Bharathi smeared vermillion and turmeric on herself and her daughter before allegedly killing the child.

Later, after the charge sheet was filed in 2021, Bharathi was released on bail and returned to live with her husband. However, in 2023, she attacked him while he was asleep, hitting him on the head with a one-kilo stone, as reported by TOI.

Also Read Telangana HC upholds death sentence in Dilsukhnagar blasts case

Her husband also told the court that Bharathi had long struggled with mental health issues, stemming largely from her earlier marital troubles. She had also become increasingly obsessed with astrological beliefs like sarpa dosham, which she believed was the root of her misfortunes.

Taking into account the brutal nature of the crime, the court handed the accused the death sentence.