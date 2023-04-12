Hyderabad: Woman gets life imprisonment for killing husband

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 12th April 2023 6:02 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The VIIth Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court Nampally on Wednesday sentenced a woman who killed her husband in 2021 at Chandrayangutta to life imprisonment. The court imposed a fine of Rs. 500 on her.

Reshma Begum was arrested by Chandrayangutta police for killing her husband on March 1, 2021.

“Reshma strangulated her husband who was sleeping after consuming toddy at the footpath near the government school Chandrayangutta. The duo earned their livelihood by begging on the streets. Both of them fought over small disputes under the influence of alcohol,” said K Prasad Varma SHO Chandrayangutta.

After the arrest, the police filed a charge sheet in court. The court after the trial pronounced the judgment in the case on Wednesday.

