Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 15th July 2023 8:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: Woman held, 2.5 tonne PDS wheat seized from her house

Hyderabad: A woman who was allegedly involved in smuggling of PDS wheat was arrested by the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) after a raid on her house at Hafez Babanagar on Saturday.

Acting on a credible tip-off, the CTF team raided a godown near Harmain Masjid, Hafez Babanagar C Block under supervision of inspector Ramesh Naik and arrested Zohra Begum. PDS wheat weighing 2.5 tonne was seized from the house.

The wheat was procured illegally from ration shops across the city through a chain of people and sold illegally to traders in other states.

The accused was handed over to Kanchanbagh police station. Further investigations into the case are underway

