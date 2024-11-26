Hyderabad: Woman held for creating fake Instagram account, cyberbullying

Hyderabad: A woman was on Monday, November 25, arrested for allegedly creating a fake Instagram account and indulging in cyber bullying.

Due to a personal issue with the victim, the accused created a fake Instagram account and shared morphed pictures of the victim on that account.

According to the police, the suspect had some personal issues with the victim and hence decided to settle the issue by creating a fake Instagram account.

The accused impersonated the victim, interacted with strangers, and shared the victim’s residential address and details about other locations.

Based on a complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case and arrested the woman after tracking her down through her IP address.