Hyderabad woman held for planting ganja in ex-boyfriend’s car for revenge

Hyderabad: A young woman, who tried to falsely implicate her ex-boyfriend in a drugs case by planting ganja in her car, and her six friends have been arrested in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, she wanted to take revenge on him for separation.

Adokshaja alias Rinki, 26, a law student and an employee in a finance company in Hyderabad, had an affair with Shravan Kumar. Recently, he had stopped seeing her, which angered her.

She hatched a plan with her friend Deepak Mohan, 30, a techie, and Yashwant Sai, 21, a private employee, to falsely implicate Shravan in a drugs case.

She, along with their common friends, purchased 40 grams of ganja powder for Rs 4,000 from somebody in Mangalhat area.

As per their plan, she called Shravan to a park near Ameerpet. Later, she along with her friends and Shravan went to a pub in Banjara Hills. When they were all in the pub, Rinki called up a police constable known to her, saying a person named Shravan was selling ganja.

She informed him that ganja packets are kept in a car and shared his car’s registration number.

Police reached the spot and checked the car. They found five packets, each containing eight grams of Ganja. Police detained Shravan and started questioning him. He told the police that he came to the pub in the car with some others and suspected that they may have concealed it.

Police questioned those who travelled in the car with him and they confessed. Jubilee Hills police arrested Rinki and her six friends who helped her. Dixit Reddy, Praneet Topi, Surya Teja, and Mahender Yadav were the others who have been arrested.