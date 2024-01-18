Hyderabad: Woman held for smuggling ganja worth Rs 11.5L

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended a woman on Wednesday, January 17, for smuggling ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra in the train in Secuderabad. A total of 46 kg of ganja worth Rs 11.5 lakh was seized from her possession, police said.

According to reports, the accused, Silpa Naik, 27, is a resident of Odisha’s Gajapati district. Her accomplice, identified as Rajeev Kumar, remains absconding.

Police said that Silpa, who is a single parent, takes care of her six-year-old son and her elderly parents. After her husband died in 2018, her family faced financial problems. Meanwhile, Rajeev enticed her to start smuggling drugs to make easy money.

A senior GRP official said, “He (Rajeev) told her that ganja was in demand in Mumbai, and if they could smuggle it from a forest area in Odisha to Mumbai, they would make quick money.”

The duo organised a plan and went to the Mohana forest area on January 16 to purchase 46 kg of marijuana. They packed it in four luggage bags.

On the same day, both went to Palasa railway station and booked the Falaknuma Express train. They planned to reach Secunderabad and from there take the Devagiri Express train to Mumbai on January 17, as per reports.

Police got suspicious during a routine check and discovered the contraband arrested Silpa Naik with the material on platform no 5 of the Secunderabad railway station. Efforts were being made to nab Rajeev Kumar.