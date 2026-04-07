Hyderabad: Woman in ambulance dies amid IPL match traffic

A 30-year-old woman died while being transported in an ambulance that was caught in heavy traffic near Uppal Stadium after an IPL match; police say a report will be released.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th April 2026 10:02 am IST
Hyderabad: Woman in ambulance dies amid IPL match traffic
30 year old Bishna loses life in ambulance.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old woman named Bishna lost her life after being stuck in an ambulance for over an hour following heavy congestion in Uppal on Sunday, April 5.

The traffic jam reportedly occurred after the recent IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal. Due to the large crowds, roads in the surrounding areas were severely congested, preventing emergency vehicles from moving swiftly.

Bishna, who was being transported in an ambulance, reportedly ran out of oxygen while stuck in the traffic gridlock. Despite efforts, she passed away inside the ambulance before reaching the hospital.

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The deceased woman is survived by three children, including a 26-day-old infant.

Police probing incident

Speaking with Siasat.com, Uppal Traffic Police stated that while the incident is unfortunate, officers were fully alert and deployed on the roads during the match.

They said the ambulance was allowed to take an alternate route near the Survey of India office in Uppal, in an effort to ease its passage.

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Police officials also added that a detailed report on the incident will be released to the media soon.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th April 2026 10:02 am IST

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