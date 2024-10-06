Hyderabad: Woman in Nanakramguda arrested for selling ganja

Hyderabad: The Ranga Reddy District Task Force team of the Prohibition and Excise department apprehended a woman for selling ganja in the city’s Nanakramguda on Sunday, October 6.

The arrested person identified as P Jayasree , 40 years, a resident of Nanakramguda, was purchasing the ganja from her relative Mahender Singh, a resident of Jummerat Bazaar of Dhoolpet and selling to customers at a higher price.

On information, a raid was conducted at the house of Jayasree and dry ganja weighing 1.125 kilograms seized. She was arrested and remanded.

Efforts are on to nab Mahender Singh, who is absconding.