Hyderabad: Woman injured in clash over rent in Attapur

Hyderabad: A woman sustained knife injuries as two groups clashed over paying rent at an apartment in Attapur on Sunday, November 10.

The incident occurred in Hasannagar area of Attapur, where the tenant family has been lving in the apartment. However, the rent hasn’t been paid for two years, following which the owner of the house disconnected the power supply last week.

On Sunday, the owner asked the tenants to vacate the house. The tenants attacked the owner, following which the latter’s relatives attacked the tenants with a knife. A woman suffered a cut on her hand in the attack.

“Two cases have been registered and an investigation going on,” the Attapur police station said.