Hyderabad: Man attacked by jilted lover after daughter sent to US

Hyderabad: A jilted lover allegedly attacked his girlfriend’s father with an airgun after the man sent his daughter to the United States to end their relationship.

According to reports, the 57-year-old businessman lived with his family in Venkateshwar Colony, Saroornagar, including his 23-year-old daughter. The accused, 25-year-old Balwinder Singh, had been in a relationship with the woman for several years. When her father learned of the relationship, he warned Balwinder to stay away.

Despite the father’s requests, the accused continued to contact the woman. In response, the father sent her to the United States. Upon discovering this, the accused went to the family’s residence, called out to the father and when the man appeared, shot him in the eye with an airgun.

The police arrived at the scene and arrested the accused.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.