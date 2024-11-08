Telangana: Man murdered by father, brother over property dispute

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother and father over a property dispute in Madgul of Ranga Reddy district.

The accused has been identified as R Laxman, 45, an agriculture worker and his son Naresh, 28. They were residing at Wambay Colony in Baghlingampalli in Hyderabad along with the victim, Suresh and driving auto-rickshaws for a living.

According to reports, the trio often had frequent arguments over the victim’s share in the property. During a recent visit to their native village to celebrate Dasara, tensions escalated, and Laxman and Naresh attacked Suresh with a butcher’s knife resulting in his death on the spot.

Then, the accused placed the body in an auto-rickshaw, drove it to their farmland, and buried it to conceal the crime. They returned to Hyderabad and continued their routine. However, on Wednesday, November 6 they returned to the village and surrendered to the Madgul police.

The accused was taken into custody and Suresh’s body was exhumed from the agricultural land for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.