Hyderabad: Woman jailed for life for killing her 6 month old niece

Hyderabad: A woman who had killed a six month old infant girl in a water sump in Bhavaninagar was convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life and asked to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

According to the SHO Bhavaninagar Amjed Khan, the convicted person Arshiya Begum, 30, of Tallabkatta on 30 September 2015 took the six month old girl Khatija Qubri who is the daughter of her relative Haleema Begum, 22, when Haleema was in the house.

The mother of the infant girl had gone into the kitchen on some work when Arshiya took the girl and threw her in the water sump in the house. After searching for an hour the parents found the girl and shifted to hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The police after obtaining a complaint from Haleema Begum had conducted an investigation and arrested Arshiya Begum.

The then DCP (south zone) V Satyanarayana had stated announcing the arrest of the girl that Arshiya Begum (23) lives with her husband Azeem at Bhavaninagar and the victim girl and her parents also stayed in the same house.

“On Wednesday, when the infant was alone, Arshiya took the baby and threw her in the well. Arshiya told us that she felt insulted after the family elders scolded her for regular fights with Haleema and wanted to take revenge,” DCP (South) V Satyanarayana said.