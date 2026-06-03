Hyderabad woman jumps from Durgam Cheruvu bridge, dies

The 26-year-old accountant from Nagole allegedly jumped from the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge. Police suspect financial stress linked to loan recovery pressure.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 10:52 am IST
A woman wearing traditional attire, smiling, indoors in a casual setting.
Hyderabad woman jumps from Durgam Cheruvu bridge, dies. Photo: Telugu Scribe.

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rosa Ramani, a resident of Nagole who was working as an accountant at Medicover Hospital. Her parents had earlier filed a missing person complaint after she went missing.

During the investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and found evidence suggesting that the woman had jumped from the bridge. Based on preliminary findings, authorities suspect it to be a case of suicide.

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According to reports, Rosa Ramani may have been under severe stress due to alleged harassment by loan recovery agents. Investigators are examining whether persistent pressure related to loan repayments contributed to the incident.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to her death.

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If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, depression, or suicidal thoughts, seek help immediately from mental health professionals or trusted family members and friends.

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Suicide & Crisis Helplines (India):

Tele-MANAS: 14416 or 1-800-891-4416 (24×7)
AASRA Suicide Prevention Helpline: +91 22 2754 6669 (24×7)

Seeking support early can save lives. Confidential help is available.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 10:52 am IST

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