Hyderabad woman jumps from Durgam Cheruvu bridge, dies

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rosa Ramani, a resident of Nagole who was working as an accountant at Medicover Hospital. Her parents had earlier filed a missing person complaint after she went missing.

During the investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and found evidence suggesting that the woman had jumped from the bridge. Based on preliminary findings, authorities suspect it to be a case of suicide.

According to reports, Rosa Ramani may have been under severe stress due to alleged harassment by loan recovery agents. Investigators are examining whether persistent pressure related to loan repayments contributed to the incident.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to her death.

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