Hyderabad: Woman jumps to death after spouse rebukes her for using mobile

Hyderabad: A newlywed woman in Jeedimetla died by suicide by jumping off the terrace of her building after her husband constantly castigated her for spending too much time with her mobile phone.



The deceased K Shailaja, 20 got married to K Ganga Prasad, 28, two months ago and became a resident of Sri Sai Nagar in Jeedimetla.



Police said that Shailaja was a homemaker while Ganga Prasad is a private employee. Shailaja’s addiction to mobile phones was cautioned by her parents previously and she stopped using her phone for a month after getting married.



However, a mobile phone was gifted by her husband recently which turned out to be a bone of contention between the couple.



Shailaja’s addiction to the phone grew which incensed Ganga Prasad. He went on to change the mobile password and confiscated the phone from her.

Shailaja threatened her husband that she would kill herself if he did not return the mobile. She picked up a fight with him for the same reason and jumped off the terrace of the two-storey building where she lived.

The police reached the spot on getting information and shifted the body to Gandhi hospital for autopsy.



The body was later handed over to her parents and a case was registered under Sec 174 of the CrPC in Jeedimetla police station.