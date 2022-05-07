Hyderabad: Woman dies by suicide after spouse denies movie outing

Hyderabad: In a freak incident a newly-wed woman died by suicide on May 5 in Shankarpally allegedly after her husband refused to take her for a movie.

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Swati, a resident of Tandur area Vikarabad district. She was married to 22-year-old Raju. The man is an employee at a hotel. They got married against the wish of their elders, and were staying in a rented house.

The police said that Swati was adamant on going for a movie, which Raju kept denying for one reason or the other.

Upset over the continuous denial Swati took the extreme step. The man was at work at the time of the incident. The Shankarpally police have registered a case and are investigation.