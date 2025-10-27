Hyderabad woman kills husband for ‘obstructing’ new relationship

She tried to portray the murder as an accidental death.

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested by Meerpet police for allegedly killing her husband.

The accused Sandhya, a resident of Sainagar, Jillelleguda under Meerpet police station, had attacked her husband Vijay Kumar, an auto rickshaw driver, with an iron rod leading to his death. She afterwards dumped the body outside the house and tried to portray the murder as an accidental death.

The police booked a case and during investigation found the man was murdered.

The police took into custody Sandhya who on interrogation admitted to killing Vijay Kumar as he was becoming an obstacle in her relationship with another man.

