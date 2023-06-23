Hyderabad: Woman kills man for attempting sexual assault

Woman surrendered herself to the police at Rajendranagar police station

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 23rd June 2023 11:08 am IST
Hyderabad: A woman murdered a man in Rajendranagar after the latter attempted to disrobe her on Friday night. The man, Srinivas, a resident of Budvel in Rajendranagar, went to the woman’s house in a drunken condition and tried to sexually assault her. In order to protect herself, the woman reportedly grabbed a pestle from the house and struck him.

Srinivas sustained a serious head injury and collapsed in the house, subsequently leading to his death, according to Rajendranagar Inspector B. Nagendra Babu. Upon receiving the information, the Rajendranagar police arrived at the house and moved Srinivas’s body to the mortuary at Osmania General Hospital. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

The woman surrendered herself to the police at Rajendranagar police station.

