Hyderabad: Woman kills twin toddlers, ends life in Balanagar

Hyderabad: A woman killed her twin toddlers and died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Balanagar on Tuesday, October 14.

The woman, identified as 27-year-old Sai Lakshmi, a resident of Padmanagar colony phase 1, Balanagar. Lakshmi was married to Anil Kumar. She reportedly strangled her two-year-old twin children and later jumped from the third floor of her residential building complex.

She suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, about 4:00 am, following a quarrel with her husband, Anil. The lady throttled her two children, Karthikeya and Lasya Valli. Afterwards, she went to the terrace and jumped. She died on the spot.

Local people who heard a loud noise in the morning rushed out of their houses and noticed the woman lying dead on the road. The people checked the house and found the two children dead.

According to the police, the woman was a native of the Elluru district of Andhra Pradesh. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.