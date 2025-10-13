Four-year-old drowns after jumping into a fountain in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy, on Sunday, October 12, allegedly jumped and drowned in a fountain at the Sardar Baig Dargah in Hyderabad, while playing with his friend, leaving his parents reeling from the sudden loss of their child.

The boy has been identified as Sofian. He was playing with his friend in the dargah premises, Habeebnagar station house officer (SHO) T Purushotham Rao told Siasat.com.

“He suddenly jumped into the fountain, and within one minute, he was taken out but unfortunately, he passed away,” SHO Rao said.

The incident was captured in the Dargah’s CCTV cameras, providing clear evidence in the case.

The postmortem examination was conducted the following day at Osmania General Hospital, after which the child’s body was returned to the family in the morning.

The deceased’s father, in grief, claimed it was his fault for leaving the boy alone.

“Meri hi galti thi (It was my fault), I left him alone,” he said.

The case is under further investigation.