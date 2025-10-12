Two minors drown at Himayat Sagar

Hyderabad: Two minor boys, identified as Rehan and Sohail, reportedly drowned in the Himayat Sagar on Sunday evening.

The two had allegedly gone to the reservoir near Janachaitanya Colony for a ‘photoshoot’ along with 4 other friends. According to another boy present at the scene, he went for a swim in the water along with the two deceased.

Luckily, he was pulled out by a few others, but the other two had gone in deeper and drowned as people were unable to reach them.

Their bodies were eventually recovered. More details are awaited.