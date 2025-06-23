Two of a family drown in pond in Hyderabad

In a similar incident an intermediate student drowned in a quarry located in Manasa Hills in Shamshabad on Sunday.

An image of a person drowning. used for representational purpose
representational image

Hyderabad: Two persons, including a 10-year-old girl, drowned in a pond in Hyderabad’s Abdullapurmet on Sunday, June 22.

The deceased were identified as Chintan Reddy, 20 and Pranitha, 10. According to the police, Pranitha, her parents, and a relative, Indrasena Reddy, had gone to a real estate venture located near Indira Sagar Cheruvu, Abdullapurmet.

“While playing near the pond, Pranitha slipped and fell into the water. Upon noticing this, Indrasena Reddy rushed to her aid. Both of them drowned in the process,” said the Abdullapurmet police.

A case has been registered. In a similar incident, an intermediate student drowned in a quarry located in Manasa Hills in Shamshabad on Sunday.

17-year-old Mirza Shoeib Baig was a resident of Borabanda. On Sunday, he and his friends visited the Shamshabad quarries, also known as Manasa Hills, to make Instagram reels. “During the photo shoot, Shoeib slipped and fell into the water,” Station House Officer (SHO) of RGI Airport police station, K Balaraju, said.

On information, the RGI Airport police, fire department and DRF teams reached the spot and tried to rescue Shoeib. “His body was retrieved and sent for postmortem,” the SHO said.

