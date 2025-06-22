Hyderabad teen drowns in Manasa Hills while making Instagram reels

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an intermediate student drowned in a quarry located in Manasa Hills in Shamshabad on Sunday.

Seventeen-year-old Mirza Shoeib Baig was a resident of Borabanda. On Sunday, he and his friends visited the Shamshabad quarries, also known as Manasa Hills, to make Instagram reels. “During the photo shoot, Shoeib slipped and fell into the water,” station house officer (SHO) of RGI Airport police station, K Balaraju, said.

On information, the RGI Airport police, fire department and DRF teams reached the spot and tried to rescue Shoeib. “His body was retrieved and sent for postmortem,” the SHO said.

Shoeib’s parents were unaware that their son had gone to Manasa Hills to make Instagram reels. “He told us he is going to play,” they said. Little did they know that would be the last time they would see their teenage son.

A case has been registered.