Hyderabad teen drowns in Manasa Hills while making Instagram reels

The 17-year-old slipped and fell into the water while making reels.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd June 2025 9:36 pm IST
Manasa Hills
Manasa Hills

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an intermediate student drowned in a quarry located in Manasa Hills in Shamshabad on Sunday.

Seventeen-year-old Mirza Shoeib Baig was a resident of Borabanda. On Sunday, he and his friends visited the Shamshabad quarries, also known as Manasa Hills, to make Instagram reels. “During the photo shoot, Shoeib slipped and fell into the water,” station house officer (SHO) of RGI Airport police station, K Balaraju, said.

On information, the RGI Airport police, fire department and DRF teams reached the spot and tried to rescue Shoeib. “His body was retrieved and sent for postmortem,” the SHO said.

MS Creative School

Shoeib’s parents were unaware that their son had gone to Manasa Hills to make Instagram reels. “He told us he is going to play,” they said. Little did they know that would be the last time they would see their teenage son.

A case has been registered.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd June 2025 9:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button