Hyderabad police tracks down thief in 6 hours, recover Rs 46 lakh

Begumpet police received a complaint from the managing director of a private company located at Patigadda, saying Rs 46 lakhs was stolen from his godown by an unknown offender on the intervening night of June 20-21 by breaking open a locker in his office cabin.

Police identified the perpetrator through CCTV footage and learnt that he was trying to flee from Secunderabad to Pureli, Madhya Pradesh by bus.

Accordingly, police alerted bus stands and police stations and shared the accused’s photo and details with them. Police also uncovered that the accused had made a call from the cell phone of a dhaba owner in Medchal.

They tracked him down through the CCTV footage and kept a close eye on his movements with the help of the driver of the bus in which he was travelling.

Subsequently, police were able to nab the accused at the Maharashtra border with the help of Adilabad police and the entire stolen amount of Rs 46 lakh was recovered.

The entire operation was over in six hours.

The accused has been identified as Giridhari Singh, 28, hailing from Pureli village in Madhya Pradesh. He was a former employee at the complainant’s company for three years.

Six months ago, Singh was let go due to inappropriate behaviour.

Singh confessed that during his time as an employee, he discovered the money and decided to steal it.

A case was booked under section 331(4) (housebreaking) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).