Man caught with Rs 15 lakh fake currency in Bachupally

Hyderabad: Bachupally police on Saturday arrested one person for possessing counterfeit currency worth Rs 15 lakh.

The accused, Prathipati Prem Chandu, was caught near Nizampet Arch while attempting to deliver fake Rs 500 notes. He hails from the West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, Chandu was lured into delivering the counterfeit currency by a Pune resident, Rakesh, with the promise of earning easy money.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bachupally police apprehended Chandu at Nizampet village and seized counterfeit currency.

The accused has been presented before the magistrate and was remanded to judicial custody. The search for Rakesh is still underway.

