Liquor smuggling racket busted in Telangana; 10 held, 144 bottles seized

Four persons were arrested in Vikarabad district for smuggling liquor from Haryana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd June 2025 4:37 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Excise and Prohibition Department sleuths arrested ten people and seized a total of 144 liquor bottles from different cases in Telangana

On Saturday night, five persons accused of smuggling non-duty-paid liquor into Telangana were arrested. As many as 72 liquor bottles were seized.

The enforcement team also arrested another offender, Venkata Subbaih, at Alpha Hotel in Secunderabad and seized 52 bottles of liquor, each costing Rs. 850, which were smuggled through train.

Subbaih had planned to sell them in Hyderabad at Rs. 1800 per bottle.

In another case, four persons were arrested in Vikarabad district for smuggling liquor from Haryana. Twenty bottles of various brands and a car were seized.

The four accused are residents of Hyderabad, identified as Srinath Reddy, Jeevan Reddy, Anusha Reddy and Surendra Reddy.

