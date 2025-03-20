Hyderabad police nab three for interstate ganja smuggling

Hyderabad: Three individuals including two women were arrested on Thursday, March 20 for allegedly transporting ganja across various states. Police officials seized 7 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 2.45 lakh, three mobile phones and Rs 7,150 in cash near the bus parking area at Sriramghar Hanuman Mandir, Gowliguda

The accused have been identified as Baijayathi Takri, 36, Ghouri Jhara, 35, and Dhanarjaya Khila,22, all residents of Malkangiri district, Odisha.

According to reports, the accused procured the ganja from two suppliers including Dhaneshwar from Rayagada and Raju from Malkangiri under the instructions of Sanjay, a key supplier based in Odisha. They travelled to Hyderabad via a private bus intending to deliver the consignment to one Satish Singh of Mangalhat, Dhoolpet.

Before the accused could deliver ganja, they were caught by the police.

The main supplier Sanjay, his associates Dhaneshwar and Raju, and the receiver Satish Singh are currently absconding.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.