6 arrested for peddling ganja in Serilingampally, 6.47 kg seized

Hyderabad: The prohibition and excise team of Serilingampally arrested six people who were transporting ganja in trains and seized 6.47 kg of ganja worth Rs 4 lakh.

According to the officials, the men were transporting the ganja from Mumbai in trains, and after smuggling it to the city, they were selling it to the local peddlers and consumers.

On specific information, the excise and prohibition officials caught them at Serilingampally. The ganja was seized along with five mobile phones. The ganja was packed in 93 covers.