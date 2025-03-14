6 arrested for peddling ganja in Serilingampally, 6.47 kg seized

The men were transporting the ganja from Mumbai in trains and after smuggling it to the city were selling it to peddlers and consumers.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 14th March 2025 8:05 pm IST

Hyderabad: The prohibition and excise team of Serilingampally arrested six people who were transporting ganja in trains and seized 6.47 kg of ganja worth Rs 4 lakh.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

According to the officials, the men were transporting the ganja from Mumbai in trains, and after smuggling it to the city, they were selling it to the local peddlers and consumers.

Also Read
Vadodara man rams car into two-wheeler, kills woman; screams ‘one more round’

On specific information, the excise and prohibition officials caught them at Serilingampally. The ganja was seized along with five mobile phones. The ganja was packed in 93 covers.

MS Creative School

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 14th March 2025 8:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button