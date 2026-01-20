Hyderabad: Woman murdered by husband over fidelity in Borabanda

The incident triggered panic among residents of the locality.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th January 2026 10:25 am IST|   Updated: 20th January 2026 10:58 am IST
Two auto drivers from Tolichowki held for rape and murder of Tolichowki woman missing since Sunday, September 14.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband following a family dispute in Borabanda on Monday night, January 19, triggering panic among residents of the locality.

The deceased, identified as Saraswathi, 32, was attacked with a grinding stone allegedly by her husband, Anjaneyulu, who is currently absconding. Hyderabad Police officials said the accused suspected his wife’s fidelity and frequently quarrelled with her over the issue.

On Monday night, an argument reportedly escalated into violence, during which Anjaneyulu allegedly picked up a grinding stone and assaulted Saraswathi, causing fatal injuries. She died on the spot.

Add as a preferred source on Google

After being alerted by the residents, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. Police booked a case of murder and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused. Further investigation is in progress, they said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th January 2026 10:25 am IST|   Updated: 20th January 2026 10:58 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button