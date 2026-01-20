Hyderabad: Woman murdered by husband over fidelity in Borabanda

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband following a family dispute in Borabanda on Monday night, January 19, triggering panic among residents of the locality.

The deceased, identified as Saraswathi, 32, was attacked with a grinding stone allegedly by her husband, Anjaneyulu, who is currently absconding. Hyderabad Police officials said the accused suspected his wife’s fidelity and frequently quarrelled with her over the issue.

On Monday night, an argument reportedly escalated into violence, during which Anjaneyulu allegedly picked up a grinding stone and assaulted Saraswathi, causing fatal injuries. She died on the spot.

After being alerted by the residents, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. Police booked a case of murder and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused. Further investigation is in progress, they said.