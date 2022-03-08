Hyderabad: Woman police official takes charge as SHO for first time

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Womens’ Day, the Telangana government kept its promise by appointing its first-ever women police Station Head Officer (SHO) in Hyderabad. Inspector Madhulatha became the first woman to take charge as SHO for Lallaguda, a suburb in Secunderabad here on Tuesday.

She took charge in the presence of Home Minister Mahmood Ali and City Commissioner of Police CV Anand.

On Monday, CV Anand was present at the ‘Gender Equality Run’ organized by the Hyderabad police SHE teams where the senior officer said, “Till now, no one was appointed as SHO as we thought that it was not a good tradition. Women will henceforth be a part of law and order decisions. Our hope is that, of the total police force, 20-30% are women constables and sub-inspectors.”

The Hyderabad police commissioner stated that despite having “many family problems”, if their better halves are ready to support, women police officials can be SHOs and that the department is motivating them for the same.