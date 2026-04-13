Hyderabad woman prisoner escapes while receiving treatment in hospital

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old female prisoner escaped from judicial custody in Hyderabad on Monday, April 13, while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Ghantasala Triveni, wife of G Raju, was an undertrial prisoner lodged at the Chanchalguda Special Prison for Women and was being treated at the Modern Government Maternity Hospital (MGMH) in Petlaburj at the time of the incident.

Despite being under the constant guard of Armed Reserve (AR) Police personnel, Triveni managed to bypass security measures and flee the hospital premises.

Following the escape, the Hussaini Alam Police registered a formal case and launched a manhunt. Multiple specialised task force teams have been formed to track her whereabouts and re-arrest her, the police said.