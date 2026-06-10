Hyderabad woman sentenced to 10 yrs RI for killing abusive husband

The deceased, Gaddam Narsimulu, had subjected his wife, niece and nephew to constant physical and mental harassment.

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Hyderabad woman sentenced to 10 yrs RI for killing abusive husband
Hyderabad woman sentenced to 10 yrs RI for killing abusive husband

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old woman was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court on Wednesday, June 10, for killing her abusive husband.

According to a release, the deceased, Gaddam Narsimulu, had subjected his wife, niece and nephew to constant physical and mental harassment. Tired of this, all three decided to kill him and repeatedly assaulted him on the head with an iron pan on April 8, 2024.

Then, the three secretly transported the body to Puranapul graveyard for burial. However, a neighbor noticed this and alerted the police following which the burial was stopped and the body was sent for post-mortem.

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Medical examination revealed multiple injuries on the head and face, establishing the case as a homicidal death.

A case was registered at Bahadurpura Police Station under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction or concealment of evidence) read with Section 34 (joint liability) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Wednesday, Pooja was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and given a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 304 Part-I IPC and a three-year rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 201 IPC. Both of her sentences shall run concurrently.

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The niece and nephew have been acquitted, police said.

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