Hyderabad: Woman steals own jewellery from husband’s house, held

Hyderabad: The city police have rounded up three individuals, including two women, one of whom happens to be none other than the complainant’s wife, in connection with a house burglary that occurred on September 9, 2023, at around 9:30 pm in the quaint neighbourhood of Kattelguda, Osmanpura, Hyderabad.

The complainant, Zahoor Hussain, a 40-year-old maintenance worker at Shalini Hospital, stated that unidentified individuals had barged into his house and decamped with gold jewellery. The loot included four gold necklaces, one mangalsutra, a collection of seven rings, a gold chain, two earrings, and Rs. 35,000 in cold, hard cash.

He was in for a rude shock when he found that Fareeda Begum, his own wife, was the prime suspect in the case. It turned out that Fareeda Begum had made an online purchase — a paper cutting/printing machine. However, what ensued was a comedy of errors when the supplier, due to a lack of funds, failed to deliver the necessary materials. The arrival of the machinery raised her husband’s expectations, but she couldn’t bear to reveal the truth about the missing materials. Instead, she resorted to selling and mortgaging her own gold ornaments without informing her husband.

In a desperate bid to manage her daily expenses and continue the construction of their house in Shaheen Nagar, Fareeda Begum took an online loan amounting to Rs. 35,000. However, she soon found herself trapped in a web of debt, unable to keep up with the loan repayments.

As the financial pressures escalated, Fareeda Begum, along with her siblings, Mohammad Sameer, 26, and Farheen Begum, 24, decided to take matters into their own hands. Together, they concocted a plan to pilfer the gold ornaments. Their aim was clear — sell or dispose of the stolen gold items to bail themselves out of their financial quagmire.

As police probe progressed, on September 10, 2023, all three suspects found themselves in custody, as various gold ornaments weighing a total of 56.570 grams were confiscated from Fareeda Begum.