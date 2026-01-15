Hyderabad woman stranded in Oman for 14 years, parents seek help

Hyderabad: Hura Begum, a Hyderabad woman who married an Omani national in 2013, has allegedly been “stranded” in the country for 14 years, with her passport expiring eight years ago in November 2017, her parents said, seeking the help of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedulla Khan to get her back home.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Hura’s mother Shajahan Begum, a resident of Kalapathar area, said, “My daughter went to Oman in 2011 and hasn’t returned to Hyderabad since. In 2013, she married Saleem, an Omani national.”

Shajahan said that she and her husband, Rahmat Khan, are ill and want Hura to visit them once. “My daughter’s visa and passport expired, and when we asked Saleem’s family to help with the renewal, they weren’t keen on doing so,” she said.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Hura’s parents sought their daughter’s passport. “My daughter Hura Begum married an Omani national, Saleem Khalfan Saleem Al Ruzaqui. She had five daughters, two of them died after birth. All three daughters have Omani Passports and my daughter is unable to visit since she doesn’t have a valid passport,” read the letter.

Shajahan further said that she and her husband Rahmat Khan, are aged and suffer from various diseases. “I request you to ask the Indian Embassy in Oman to renew my daughter’s passport and issue Indian visas to her daughters so that we could see them,” the letter concluded.

Hura Begum from Hyderabad, Telangana married to an Omani National got stuck up in Muscat, Oman since last 15 years, aged and handicapped parents request @DrSJaishankar to ask @Indemb_Muscat to renew her expired Indian passport and issue Indian visa's to her three Omani children's… pic.twitter.com/AX2dpjvp4f — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) January 14, 2026

MBT spokesperson Khan took to X and shared a video of the elderly parents appealing to the Centre for help. In the video, Rahmat is seen sitting with a fractured hand, while Shajahan makes the appeal.

