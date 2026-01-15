Hyderabad woman, B Tech holder, tries to snatch chain to help debt-hit husband

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman, a B Tech degree holder, attempted to snatch a gold chain from an elderly woman on Monday, January 12, in Hyderabad in order to help her financially struggling husband.

The incident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Sanathnagar Police Station.

Hyderabad woman tried to yank gold chain from victim’s neck

As per reports, the accused, identified as Amita Reddy, a resident of Borabanda, tried to yank a gold chain from the neck of a victim who is 60 years old.

The incident took place when the victim was entering the lift of her apartment located in Avanthi Nagar Thota Colony.

When the accused tried to snatch the chain, the victim not only resisted but also raised an alarm.

Also Read 19-yr-old woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad after relationship conflict

Security guard rushed to spot

Alerted by the alarm, a security guard rushed to the spot and handed over the accused to the police.

Initial investigation revealed that the woman was married to Rajesh two years ago. The couple has a one-year-old daughter.

As her husband stopped working and was hit by debt, the Hyderabad woman decided to commit the crime to help him.