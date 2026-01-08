19-yr-old woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad after relationship conflict

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old woman died by suicide after a relationship conflict in Hyderabad.
The woman, identified as 19-year-old Aaishwarya, was a resident of Nagole and was employed with an event management firm.
Relationship to marriage proposal
Reports indicate that the woman had met a man named Anand at a social function. The two maintained contact.
Soon, they entered into a relationship and recently, Anand’s family visited Aaishwarya’s home to formally discuss a marriage proposal with her relatives.
However, tensions emerged in their relationship when Anand expressed suspicions that Aaishwarya was frequently engaged in phone conversations with another individual.
The mistrust culminated in a serious argument between the two on January 5.
Hyderabad woman jumped from terrace
Vexed by the conflicts, Aaishwarya proceeded to the terrace of her building, climbed a water tank, and jumped from the height.
Though she was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility, she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.
Following the incident, a formal complaint was lodged with the police. After registering a case, police have started an investigation.