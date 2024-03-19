Hyderabad: Woman strangled to death by mother over marriage

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her mother following an argument over her marriage at their residence in Ibrahimpatnam near here, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, a first-year under graduate student in a private college here, was strangled to death by her mother on Monday night, they said based a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother.

Citing preliminary investigation, the official said the woman’s mother and other family members wanted her to get married to a relative, but she had opposed it, saying that she wanted to marry a person with whom she was in love.

On seeing her daughter speaking to her lover on Monday, she picked up an argument with her. She allegedly strangled her daughter to death and later, she reportedly attempted to portray it as a suicide, police said.

Following the incident, the mother fell unconscious and has been shifted to a hospital, they said. A case was registered at Ibrahimpatnam police station and further investigation is on.

