Hyderabad: Woman strangles brother-in-law to death for harassing her

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man, identified as Mohamed Salman Shaik of Old City Hyderabad, was strangled to death in the Gulbarga district of Karnataka for sexually harassing his elder brother’s wife.

The victim worked as a painter. He stayed with his 36-year-old brother, Mohammad Ferroz Sharif, and his wife in Barkas. According to the reports, the victim was earlier involved in an extramarital affair with the accused, Razia Sultana, who is the mother of two. The victim allegedly blackmailed her to continue the relationship.

Frustrated, the accused, along with three others, hatched a plan to eliminate the Salman. As part of her plan, she persuaded him to go along with her to her native place in Gulbarga, as she wanted to visit her son, who studies in Madarsa.

On the way there, the accused strangled the victim to death while he was driving a car. Later, she dumped his body in a reservoir with the help of three others. The accused returned to Hyderabad on June 14.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.