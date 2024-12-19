Hyderabad woman suffering from chronic illness dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A 52-year-old woman died by suicide on Thursday, December 19 after consuming an unknown poisonous substance in her car, which was parked near her residence in Vanasthalipuram.

The victim has been identified as Uma Sri, a resident of Rajashree Enclave Colony.

According to reports, the victim had been struggling with chronic health issues and was undergoing treatment but her condition showed no improvement. Distressed by her deteriorating health, she reportedly took the extreme step.

The victim’s brother found her unconscious and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

The Vanasthalipuram police have registered a case and the poison bottle has been sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)