Student dies by suicide at hostel in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar

According to the police, the boy's friends tried to communicate with him and knocked on the door, however, when there was no response they informed the hostel authorities.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th December 2024 10:21 am IST
Hyderabad: A class 7 student died by suicide at a hostel in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar area on Tuesday, December 16.

The 12-year-old boy was staying at the hostel on the school campus in Hayathnagar. He hung himself in the early hours while his roommate was away.

They forcefully broke the door only to find the boy dead. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. Reasons behind the boy’s drastic decision are yet to be known.

