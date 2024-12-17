Student dies by suicide at hostel in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: A class 7 student died by suicide at a hostel in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar area on Tuesday, December 16.

The 12-year-old boy was staying at the hostel on the school campus in Hayathnagar. He hung himself in the early hours while his roommate was away.

According to the police, the boy’s friends tried to communicate with him and knocked on the door, however, when there was no response they informed the hostel authorities.

They forcefully broke the door only to find the boy dead. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. Reasons behind the boy’s drastic decision are yet to be known.