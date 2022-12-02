Hyderabad: Woman takes her life due to online harassment

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 2nd December 2022 11:51 am IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly upset over online bullying by a neighbor died by suicide on Thursday at her Yakutpura home.

Fathima Begum (28), from Uttar Pradesh, had been living with her family in Yakutpura, near Rein Bazaar, for the past year.

Information at hand indicates that Fathima was allegedly being pursued and harassed by a resident of the same area. He shared images of her and her family along with allegedly insulting captions on social media.

She made an attempt at suicide by consuming an unknown poison inside the house late at night. She was taken to the hospital, where she passed away on Thursday while receiving care.

The investigation is underway.

