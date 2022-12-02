Hyderabad: NIFT to conduct an ‘Open House Session’ for students in December

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Fashion Technology, Hyderabad (NIFT-H) is providing an opportunity for students pursuing various levels of education to learn Design, Management and Technology at their campus.



Students in class 10+2, undergrads, those pursuing post graduation and their parents are invited to learn about the bachelor’s (undergraduate) and Master’s (post-graduate) Programmes in NIFT in Design, Management and Technology, said a press release.

The presentation and campus tour will be held from 3 to 5 pm.



NIFT-H has requested students, who are interested in participating in the programme to register their names by email or at the time of the Open House session.



The information session or open house will be held on December 2 and 23 at the NIFT campus. For details, the students may visit the website.

About NIFT- H:

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is the premier Human Resource Development Institute under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Textiles. It offers UG and PG courses with excellent and wide placement opportunities.

The UG courses are for four years and the PG courses are for two years in duration. The UG courses are offered in two streams–Design and Technology.



The eligibility criteria for UG courses in the Design stream is 10+2 (Intermediate any board) in any subject and that required for Technology is 10+2 (Intermediate in any board) with Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

Any graduate (from any university) in any subject is eligible for the PG programme in Management.



The students are selected through a national-level entrance examination for which the last date for online registration is December 31, 2022, and with a late fine, it is the first week of January 2023.