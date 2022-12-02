Hyderabad: KTR to launch development works in Kukatpally.

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister, KT Rama Rao (KTR) will inaugurate and lay the foundation for development works worth Rs 28.51 crore in the Kukatpally constituency on Friday.

The Minister is all set to lay the foundation for a retaining wall around Bowen Cheruvu and Manasarovar Nala ‘T’ junction, the development works for which are to be taken up at the cost of Rs 4.48 crore, at Ward 19 in Old Bowenpally.

KTR will also lay the foundation for a stormwater drain, built at the cost of Rs 5.5 crore from Ali Complex to RR Nagar Praga Tools in Bowenpally.

This would be followed by laying the foundation for development works worth Rs 9.80 crore at Rangadamuni Cheruvu and HIG Park in Ward No.15, Moosapet circle with Rs 2 crore included under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds.



The Minister would also lay the foundation for a shuttle court at Balaji Nagar in KPHB Phase II, the development of which would be undertaken at the cost of Rs1.95 crore.



KTR will later inaugurate a Hindu crematorium at KPHB Phase 7 developed with Rs 3.23 crore and a shuttle court which is developed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore in Ward no 114 in KPHB phase 114.