Hyderabad woman trapped in Oman after travel agent scam

Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad was allegedly duped by her travel agent and has been stuck in Muscat, Oman. The victim has been identified as Najma Begum, her mother Ahmadi Begum approached Union external affairs minister Subramanian Jaishankar for help.

The woman is currently taking refuge at an Indian embassy shelter after escaping her employer’s residence.

Majlis Bachao Tehreeek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan took to X and said that the woman, “Najma Begum from Hyderabad, Telangana cheated by a local travel agent and was stuck in Muscat, Oman. She ran away from her employer’s house and took shelter in the Indian Embassy in Muscat, Oman shelter home, her mother Ahmadi Begum appealed @DrSJaishankar to rescue her daughter as soon as possible.”

Najma Begum from Hyderabad, Telangana cheated by a local travel agent got stuck up in Muscat, Oman.She ran away from her employer house and took shelter in Indian Embassy in Muscat, Oman shelter home, her mother Ahmadi Begum appealed @DrSJaishankar to rescue her daughter as soon… pic.twitter.com/8wGYy52ueC — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) October 2, 2024

In a letter addressed to Jaishankar, Ahmadi said that Najma a resident of Begumpet was approached by a female agent who had offered a job to work as a housemaid in Muscat. Najma reached the destination on July 30 this year and worked at the residence of a sheikh for three months.

The Hyderabad woman’s family has stated that she is diabetic and was allegedly facing psychological harassment at the hands of her employer following which she decided to flee.

“Kindly ask the Indian Embassy in Muscat, Oman to rescue her and return her as soon as possible. Necessary action taken in this regard may be informed,” Ahmadi urged the minister.