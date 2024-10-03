Allowing minorities for Dandiya will lead to ‘love jihad’: Telangana Bajrang Dal

Hyderabad: Alleging that the entry of minorities would lead to ‘love jihad’, Telangana Bajrang Dal convener Siva Ramulu on Thursday, October 3, called for a ban of non-Hindus at Dandiya pandals during the Navaratri celebrations.

This year, Navaratri celebrations will take place from October 3 to October 12. During this time, people, especially young men and women take part in the traditional and garba dance celebrations.

Warning Navaratri organisers against employing people other than Hindus as bouncers, Ramulu said, “Dhandiya program is special in Ammavari Navratri celebrations. However, the participation of people from other religions increases the chances for ‘love jihad’ to occur,” Ramulu claimed.

He further said that if non-Hindus are employed as bouncers or other posts, Bajrang Dal will take strict action. “We will prevent ‘love jihad’ from occurring at any cost,” he said.

Ahead of Navratri, Telangana Bajrang Dal convenor warns #Dandiya organisers against employing people other than Hindus as bouncers at pandals.



He claims emplying people from communities would lead to #LoveJihaad pic.twitter.com/yhIks23qoq — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) October 3, 2024

Last year on October 18, the city witnessed a ruckus at the Begumpet Hockey stadium after Bajrang Dal members alleging that a Muslim man entered the venue to indulge in ‘love jihad’.

A video of the incident was widely circulated online by several individuals showing the Muslim man surrounded by Hindu youth who questioned his identity and faith.

According to a statement issued by Bajrang Dal, the man changed his name to Ashish but his actual name was Fareed Shah.