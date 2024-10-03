Telangana IAS officer condemns minister’s comments on Samantha’s divorce

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing controversy triggered by comments made by Telangana Minister for Forests and Environment, Konda Surekha, about actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce from Naga Chaitanya, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal expressed her views.

She wrote, “Women across the spectrum are used as click baits, thumbnails for sensationalism, to grab eyeballs.”

Everything cannot be for politics, says Telangana IAS officer

Smita Sabharwal wrote, “Was shocked to see the not so honourable statement by @IKondaSurekha , a sitting Minister. Everything cannot be for politics. Let us build a healthy discourse in public life.”

She added, “I speak from personal experience, where the higher one rises on the basis of hardwork the bigger is the attempt to slander!”

Meanwhile, Samantha clarified that her divorce was with mutual consent and amicable.

She urged the minister not to trivialise her journey and to be responsible and respectful of individuals’ privacy.

Following the controversy, the minister has withdrawn her remarks about the actress.

Surekha took to ‘X’ to clarify that her comments were not meant to hurt Samantha’s sentiments but to question a leader’s belittling of women.

The minister told Samantha that she not only admires how she has risen in life through self-power but also considers her an inspiration.

“If you or your fans were offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract them,” the minister wrote.

The minister’s comments linking Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao to the actor couple’s divorce sparked an uproar.

While Rama Rao has served her a legal notice to withdraw her remarks and apologize or face legal action, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, and his father, actor Nagarjuna, have all criticized her.