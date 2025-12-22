Hyderabad woman, two friends arrested for murdering husband

All three were produced before the court and remanded.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2025 7:36 pm IST
Siddipet man gets mother-in-law murdered for insurance money, tries to make it look like an accident.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A woman, along with her two friends who conspired and killed her husband ten days ago to continue her extramarital relationship, was arrested by the Medipally police.

The arrested are J Purnima, 36 years old, Paleti Mahesh, 22 years old, and Bhukya Sai Kumar, 22 years old.

According to the police, Purnima and her husband, V J Ashok, worked at Srinidhi University. On December 11, Ashok died under suspicious circumstances at night at his house located in East Brundavan, Boduppal. Purnima had allegedly told the police that her husband died in the washroom and there was no suspicion.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

However, during the autopsy, the doctors noticed injuries on the cheek and neck of Ashok. On suspicion, the police further probed the case and came to know that Purnima was in a relationship with Mahesh.

“On December 11, Purnima, her paramour Mahesh, with the help of Sai Kumar, strangled Ashok to death when he returned home from his workplace. Later they changed his clothes and misled the relatives, stating that he died due to cardiac arrest,” said SHO Medipally, R Govinda Reddy.

All three were produced before the court and remanded.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2025 7:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button