Hyderabad woman, two friends arrested for murdering husband

Hyderabad: A woman, along with her two friends who conspired and killed her husband ten days ago to continue her extramarital relationship, was arrested by the Medipally police.

The arrested are J Purnima, 36 years old, Paleti Mahesh, 22 years old, and Bhukya Sai Kumar, 22 years old.

According to the police, Purnima and her husband, V J Ashok, worked at Srinidhi University. On December 11, Ashok died under suspicious circumstances at night at his house located in East Brundavan, Boduppal. Purnima had allegedly told the police that her husband died in the washroom and there was no suspicion.

However, during the autopsy, the doctors noticed injuries on the cheek and neck of Ashok. On suspicion, the police further probed the case and came to know that Purnima was in a relationship with Mahesh.

“On December 11, Purnima, her paramour Mahesh, with the help of Sai Kumar, strangled Ashok to death when he returned home from his workplace. Later they changed his clothes and misled the relatives, stating that he died due to cardiac arrest,” said SHO Medipally, R Govinda Reddy.

All three were produced before the court and remanded.