Hyderabad: Woman washed away in Musi River, body recovered

Hyderabad: Incessant rains have once again taken a toll on the lives of citizens as the body of a woman who was missing for four days was found in the Musi river on Wednesday, September 6.

A GHMC staff member who was clearing trash, in the early hours of the day, near Moosarambagh bridge found the woman’s body and immediately alerted the police.

Local Amberpet police arrived on the spot with the DRF teams of the GHMC.

During preliminary investigations, the police identified the woman as the missing woman Lakshmi. They suspected that the woman was washed away in the Musi River during the torrential rains that began on Monday across the city.

The police have shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination.

In another case, a four-year-old boy, Mithun Reddy, was washed away in a nala at Pragati Nagar in Bachupally on Tuesday.

Amidst the rains, the authorities have closed the Moosarambagh Bridge for traffic.

Apart from the two incidents, atleast six other rain-related deaths were reported in the state until Wednesday.